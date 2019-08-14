SHAVERTOWN — Kathleen Salvo, of Shavertown, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born Dec. 19, 1948, in Kingston, Kathleen was the daughter of Jean McDonough Cawley and the late George Cawley. Kathleen was a graduate of Kingston High School and was employed by the former Peoples National Bank, Narrows Shopping Center, Edwardsville, for over 35 years as the supervisor of the bank's tellers. She was later employed by Dr. William Rubin, VMD, West Side Veterinary Hospital, Kingston, until her retirement.

Kathleen was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, Kingston. She was known for her great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She cherished the companionship of her two German Shepherds, Zeba and Gus.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Salvo, on May 12, 2005.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, is her sister, Jean Miller, of Forty Fort; brother George Cawley and his wife, Susan, of Kingston; nieces Nichole Heatherman (David) and Tanya Heatherman (Mark); nephew James Roberts; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Kathleen at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in St. Ignatius Loyola Church, North Maple Avenue, Kingston, with the Rev. Joseph J. Mosley as celebrant. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Friends may visit with family from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. A luncheon will be held at Theo's restaurant, Mercer Avenue, Kingston, following the funeral service. All are welcome.

Memorial contributions in Kathleen's name may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

To send the Salvo family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.hughpboyleandsonfuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are by Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.