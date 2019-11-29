Times Leader Obituaries
|
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kathleen Schultz


1960 - 2019
Kathleen Schultz Obituary

WILKES-BARRE — Kathleen M. Schultz, 59, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born Jan. 7, 1960, a daughter of the late Dr. John G. Schultz and Shirley Steckroat Schultz. A graduate of Bishop O'Reilly High School and the University of Scranton, she was employed for many years by the Gallery of Sound. Kathleen provided loving care for her parents in their later years.

Surviving are her brother, John G. Schultz, Jr. and his husband, Phillip Burgess, New York, New York; sister Kimberly Schultz; brother-in-law Carlo Florio; niece Violet Florio; nephew Roman Florio; all of Collingswood, New Jersey; aunt Rosemary Thompson; cousin Sharon Keen.

Friends may call 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Private interment will be held in the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York, New York.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.

Published in Times Leader from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
