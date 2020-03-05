|
KATY, Texas — Kathleen (Dougherty) Shannon, 88, devoted wife, mother and devout Catholic, passed away with her children at her side at Grace Care Center of Katy, Texas, on March 1, 2020.
Kathleen was born on Jan. 24, 1932, in Wilkes-Barre to the late Bryan and Catherine Dougherty.
Kathleen attended St. Leo's Church and its parish school in Ashley.
On June 8, 1957, Kathleen was married to Edward T. Shannon of New Jersey at St. Leo's Church. They relocated to New Jersey where they started their family. Edward's work with Exxon took them to Houston, Texas on Feb. 19, 1972. In Houston, Kathleen was an active member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and worked in the children's department at Sears where she eventually retired. She remained an active member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church until moving to Katy, Texas, in January 2017.
Kathleen's husband Edward T. Shannon, died Oct. 3, 1983. Infant children, Margaret and James; brothers, Bernard, Gerald, James, Joseph, Leo and Terrance Dougherty; and a sister, Mary Bambrick, also preceded her in death.
Kathleen will be greatly missed by her son, Thomas Shannon and wife, Joanne; daughter, Mary Kate Shannon; grandchildren, Katelyn and Ryan Shannon, and Margaret and Tara Brod; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Kathleen's Life will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, followed by a funeral Mass at noon in the Church of St. Leo the Great. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Kathleen's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.