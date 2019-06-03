Kathryn Kastelan "Tootsie" Graham

Guest Book
Service Information
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA
18705
(570)-823-1001
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church
93 Zerby Ave.,
Edwardsville, PA
View Map
Obituary
EDWARDSVILLE — Kathryn "Tootsie" Kastelan Graham, 92, passed into eternal life Friday, May 31, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from the Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Township. Requiem service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 93 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville. Interment will be in St. Vladimir's Cemetery, Lopez. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Panahida service at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathryn's memory to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 93 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville, PA 18704.
Published in Times Leader from June 3 to June 4, 2019
