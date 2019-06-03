EDWARDSVILLE — Kathryn "Tootsie" Kastelan Graham, 92, passed into eternal life Friday, May 31, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from the Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Township. Requiem service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 93 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville. Interment will be in St. Vladimir's Cemetery, Lopez. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Panahida service at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathryn's memory to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 93 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville, PA 18704.