HUNLOCK CREEK — Kathryn L. "Kathy" Bartkiewicz, 61, of Park Ridge Drive, Hunlock Creek, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her home.

Born May 24, 1958, in Nanticoke, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Billy Matusek. She graduated from John S. Fine High School, Class of 1976, and was formerly employed by Stookey's Barbeque, West Nanticoke; Consolidated Cigar Corp., Berwick, and Family Dollar in Shickshinny. Later she assisted with her husband's business, Roaring Brook Welding.

Kathy was a very selfless person who devoted her whole life to caring for her husband, daughters and grandchildren whom she loved very much. She was kind and caring and always thinking of others before herself. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father- and mother-in-law, Jean and Walter Bartkiewicz Sr. and brother-in-law, Paul Bartkiewicz.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Walter Bartkiewicz; daughters, Rachel Bartkiewicz of Hunlock Creek and Christa Bartkiewicz of Wilkes-Barre; her five beloved grandchildren, Joseph, Jacob and Elizabeth Noss, Corey Ronczka and Sophie Bartkiewicz; a sister, Mary Beth Elliott and husband, Daniel of Mocanaqua; brothers-in-law, James Bartkiewicz and wife, Tina of Reyburn and David Bartkiewicz and wife, Laurie of Fairmount Township; an uncle, John Matusek of Shickshinny and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday from Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek, with the Rev. Michael Bodek, officiating. Friends may call for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.