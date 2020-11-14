MONROE TWP. — Kathryn Ray Hadsall Thompson, 66, of Monroe Township, passed away Friday morning, Nov. 13, 2020, in her home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Wayne Richard and Clara Blizzard Hadsall. She was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School and received her Bachelor of Science degree in biology. Kathryn worked for several years at Blue Cross and Commonwealth Telephone Company. Kathy retired after 32 years of service with the USPS.

Kathryn grew up in Beaumont. In 1979, she married John Finley Thompson and moved to Falls. She was a member of the Beaumont Union Gospel Church where she taught Sunday School from 1971 to 2020. She worked as an election clerk in Monroe Township. She was an avid reader and enjoyed music, crossword puzzles and computer games.

She loved to travel. She and her husband visited over 65 national and state parks. She and her sisters traveled together to England and visited numerous points of interest and history all over the U.S. She visited all of the lower 48 states. She loved team 222, The Tigertrons, and enjoyed travel to their meets. Kathryn was a loving and caring wife and mother.

Preceding her in death was her uncle, Raymond Blizzard, and Aunt Marion Hadsall Parish.

Surviving is her husband, John, of 41 years; son, Matthew Wayne Thompson, of Monroe Township; Susan Davis and her husband, Thomas, of Beaumont; Richard Hadsall and his wife, Betty Lou, of Beaumont; Barbara Field and her husband, Thomas, of Noxen; Gail Thompson, of Falls; Alan Hadsall and his wife, Lorraine, of Beaumont; Alice Davis and her husband, Stephen, of Elmira, N.Y.; Laura Hadsall, of Beaumont; Roger Hadsall and his wife, Nancy, of Beaumont; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 SR 309, Beaumont, Monroe Township, with the Rev. Dominic Petillo officiating.

Interment will be in the Beaumont Cemetery.

Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beaumont Union Gospel Church, 5644 SR 309, Monroe Township, PA 18618-7772, or Kunkel Fire and Ambulance, 3943 SR 309 Highway, Dallas, PA 18612.

