WILKES-BARRE — Kathryn Rita Ann Seeman, 64, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at home.

Born on Aug. 24, 1955, Kathy, aka "Pack Leader," was the daughter of the late Robert and Catherine Litzenberger. She will be remembered and missed for her genuine qualities as a devoted grandmother, mother, wife, sister, niece, cousin and friend. Kathryn was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was reunited in death with her brother, Bob Litzenberger; son Gabriel J. Seeman; daughter Amber J. Seeman; and grandson Daviahn J. Seeman.

Like her mom, Kathy was excellent in the kitchen. She often catered gatherings for family and friends out of love and kindness. Around the holidays, she would spend countless hours in the kitchen baking cookies for senior living centers and loved ones. Her peanut butter cookies were the bomb!

Kathy loved Notre Dame football. Now she'll be able to cheer on the Fighting Irish with her son, Gabe. Sadly, she was a Dallas Cowboys fan, which made her an outcast among the rest of the family who cheer on the hapless Washington Redskins. She always said Tom Landry reminded her of her father.

She was a hippie through and through, mind, body and soul. She often told stories about her concert escapades of the 1970s and summer months walking barefoot around town. Her greatest asset was love, especially the unconditional love she had for her children and grandchildren. Her laughter was contagious. She adored George Carlin, but if we uttered any of the "seven dirty words," we would get a 15-minute lecture about manners.

Her kindness to strangers will also live on as she was an organ donor.

Carrying on her legacy are her husband of 44 years, James E. Seeman; her children, son Bernie Seeman and wife Ashley Gilmore, of Swoyersville, and Megan Seeman and companion Jeff Thomas, of Wilkes-Barre; sister-in-law Ella Litzenberger, of Wilkes-Barre; sister-in-law, Wendy Seeman, of Larksville; brother Mark and wife Christine Litzenberger, of Luzerne; grandchildren Zachary Dougalas, Aliviah Seeman, Evan Czock, Emma Marie Seeman and Matthew Gallagher; many cousins, nieces, nephews and loved ones; as well as, her stubborn, lovable pot-belly pig of a dog, Gabby.

As per Kathy's wishes, no services will be held. But in her memory today, hug a loved one, have a slice of pizza (her favorite was Angelo's) and crank the Beatles and Zeppelin up to 11. Let's make some noise for our matriarch!

Those who wish to gather in memory of Kathy are welcome to raise their glasses with friends during a celebration of life which will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be sent in care of Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.