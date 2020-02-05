OCEAN VIEW, Del. — Keith Patrick Dwyer, 61, of Ocean View, Delaware, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, son to the late Kenneth and Elizabeth (nee Hartzel) Dwyer. Keith worked at Key Impact Sales & Systems for 35 years, a company that he built from the ground up with partners Daniel Cassidy and Anthony Odorisio.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Abiageal Grace Dwyer; and brother Gary Dwyer.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Kristen Dwyer; his children, Ryan Dwyer and partner Jamie Swan, Shane and wife Sara Chace Dwyer; his stepdaughter, Betsy and husband Alonzo Johnson; and brothers Wayne and wife Joan Dwyer, William and wife Cindy Dwyer. He was the proud, loving and supportive grandfather, warmly known as Pop-O, of four grandchildren, Garrett Swan, Alana Johnson, Madelyn Dwyer and Warren Chace Dwyer.

Keith was a great person and a wonderful family man with a terrific work ethic and awesome sense of humor. Those who were lucky enough to know Keith will cherish the great and funny memories made with him.

Keith's dog, Fritz, brought a renewed sense of joy to his life and they instantly became inseparable.

His family and friends are invited to celebrate Keith's life from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Luke's Grille, Stevensville, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Tree of Life Pet Sanctuary home of Chesapeake Cats and Dogs at http://www.chesapeakecatsanddogs.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.LastingTributesFuneralCare.com.