OAK RIDGE, N.J. — Kelly Anne Kennedy, 49, of Oak Ridge, N.J., died April 27, 2020, of complications of COVID-19. Burial will be private in Oak Ridge, N.J. A celebration of Kelly Anne's life will be held at a future date at Mercy Center, Dallas. Local arrangements are under the direction of The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.