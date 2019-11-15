ASHLEY — Kelly Nealon Connelly, of Ashley, died Nov. 12, 2019, in Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia with her loving family by her side.

She was born on Sept. 2, 1960, in Wilkes-Barre to the late Robert and Marion (Conrad) Nealon. Kelly graduated from Bishop Hoban High School, Class of 1978.

Kelly worked at Tony Gallis State Farm Insurance. She loved spending time at the beach, visiting the clear blue waters of the Bahamas and the green cliff sides of Ireland, watching her favorite movie, "It's a Wonderful Life" and sharing in her family's love of Notre Dame football.

Known to family and friends as a passionate, caring person, Kelly will be lovingly remembered.

She is survived by her husband, Pat; two sons, Patrick and Sean; sister Katie Rusak and her husband John; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, from Lehman Family Funeral Services Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 1 p.m. until service time on Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, please consider becoming an organ donor or making a memorial donation to Temple University Lung Center.

Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for additional information, to leave the family an online condolence or to view a video tribute.