LINDEN — Kelly Line Fitzgerald, 59, of Linden, lost her courageous battle with cancer Monday, June 17, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Surviving is her husband of 26 years, Michael E. Fitzgerald, who shared a love with Kelly that was lasting and true, staying side by side and never letting the other fall behind.

Born April 23, 1960, in Wilkes Barre, Kelly was the third and youngest daughter of the late Kathleen M. (Saba) Line and James D. Line.

Kelly was raised in Luzerne County, attended St. Mary's Antiochian Orthodox Church and was a graduate of Myers High School. She earned a cosmetology degree from Empire Beauty School and founded, owned and operated Hair by Kelly on Washington Boulevard in Williamsport, and subsequently in her home salon. Kelly was known for her creativity, which showed in her work, fashion interests, and flair for makeovers, which she enjoyed sharing with friends and clients.

Kelly had a feisty and compassionate spirit that was challenging yet accepting. She was passionate and believed in and loved with all she had. She had a magnetic personality and was truly able to connect on a best-friend basis with so many people in different places and walks of life. Kelly embraced people for who they were and celebrated what made them special and unique.

She was admired for her independence, bravery and strong demeanor, and no matter what health battle she faced, she was committed to rise above what couldn't be changed and would ask instead, "What's our next adventure?"

She loved her family and traveling in the US and abroad, and even through health challenges she continued to take regular family trips to the Jersey Shore and New York City. Kelly especially enjoyed seeing Bruce Springsteen live in concert which she did more than 20 times, most recently on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theater. Regardless of where Kelly's travels took her, one thing was for sure, she was always well prepared, her purse well stocked, and she was ready to hear or live a good adventure and story.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a stepson, Jason M. Fitzgerald, of Williamsport; three grandchildren, Ava Rose, Michael J., and John Anthony; her sister, Kimberly Line-Courtois, of Kingston; her sisters-in-law, Mary K. Ruch (Chris), of Rauchtown, and Charlene E. Fitzgerald, of South Williamsport; and nieces Emily Courtois and Julia Jonelunas, of Kingston.

Kelly had a deep and lasting devotion and love for her two nieces, Emily and Julia, who she loved and treated as her own children, and for over 30 years, was a major and constant force in their lives. No matter her health, the distance or the weather, Kelly never missed a holiday, event, or trip with the girls — counting "the sleeps" until they'd see each other next. Kelly also cherished her special friend, Charlotte Decker, and her beloved and faithful puggle, Romy.

In addition to her parents, Kelly was preceded in death by her sister, Karen M. Line, grandparents, Simon and Emily Saba, uncle, James Saba, aunt, Shirley Saba Xanthopoulos and in-laws, Charles and Sara Fitzgerald.

A celebration to honor Kelly's life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions in Kelly's name may be made to Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701, or Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o Homecare and Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701. Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.