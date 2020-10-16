ASHLEY — Kendra Darienzo, 25, of Ashley, passed away Thursday in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Scranton, she is survived by her mother and the daughter of the late Anthony Darienzo. She was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School. She was employed at Primo Hoagies of Wilkes-Barre Township.

Surviving is her fiancé, Joseph Gubitosi and her son, Joseph Gubitosi Jr.; siblings, Elaine Shea and her husband, Gary, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; Jason Darienzo, of Ransom; Jennifer Darienzo, of Ransom; Anthony Darienzo, of West Pittston; Angel Darienzo, of West Pittston; Sierra Darienzo, of Florida; Destiny Darienzo, of Scranton; Bruce Truscott, of West Pittston; Cynthia Truscott, of Scranton; Christine Vogel, of Exeter; Sandra Vogel, of Wyoming; mother-in-law; Diane Bennett, of Ashley; nieces and nephews, numerous nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles.

Kendra joins her fathers, Anthony Darienzo and Christopher Vogel, in eternal peace and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., with the Rev Alan Reiman of the Cross-Valley Assembly of God Church, Forty Fort.

Interment at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call Saturday 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.