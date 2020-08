PITTSTON — Kenneth Collins, 88, of Pittston, died July 22, 2020. Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Isabel Shotwell Collins. The family will receive friends and relatives from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, following the CDC guidelines. Face masks are required and social distancing must be followed.