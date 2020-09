OLD FORGE — Kenneth (Kenny) Dunston Jr., 80, of Old Forge, died Sept. 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Kellogg) Dunston. Funeral services 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Family and friends may pay their respects from 4 p.m. Wednesday until services at the funeral home.