JACKSON TWP. — Kenneth John Trosky, age 62, of Jackson Township, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Oct. 26, 1957, he was the son of the late Frank and Marie Trosky.

Ken was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West and later attended a technical school for auto mechanics. He worked as a mechanic, then a claims adjuster most of his life.

Ken will always be remembered as a pillar of great love and integrity to his family, friends, and community. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a man of endless humor and loved to make others laugh. He enjoyed years of participating in drag racing and spending time outdoors; was an avid hunter and fisherman. A great joy of his was to spend time at his special camp location with beloved family and "river friends" and faithful dog, Dakota.

He was a person of character, with a gentle and encouraging nature. He spent many years as a Boy Scout leader and mentor. He was a loyal employee of Geico; always thankful for his job and how he was treated. He attended Fellowship Church in Dallas, for the past 34 years, considering many of the members there to be family. He relied on God his whole life, knew Christ as his savior, and lived out Christ's example of a humble servant to everyone around him. We know he is in heaven waiting for us, and although he will be intensely missed, he has left us all with countless cherished memories.

Surviving is his loving wife, Carolyn Jones Trosky, with whom he celebrated 35 years of marriage; his daughter, Sara Wise and husband, Adam, of Lake Township; his son, Kyle Trosky, and wife, Kayla, of Ross Township; and his dearly treasured grandchildren, Elly, Nehemiah, and Ezra. He was also surrounded by countless other family and friends whom he held in very high esteem.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations out to Fellowship Church for their Legacy of Worship Campaign, 45 Hildebrandt Road, Dallas, 18612. For checks please put "Legacy of Worship" in the memo line.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com