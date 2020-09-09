PITTSTON TWP. — Kenneth Paul Miller, 75, of Pittston Twp., passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital.

Born Jan. 2, 1945, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Donald and Beulah (Marhsall) Miller.

Ken loved his country. Prior to finishing high school, he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. Following his discharge from the service, he acquired his GED and entered the workforce. For the majority of his working career, he worked for Proctor and Gamble.

Surviving are his wife of 26 years, Jane (Comstock) Miller, of Pittston Twp., daughters, Tanya Sebring, of Raleigh, N.C., Stephanie Sherman, of Pittston and Joanne and husband, Barry Ludwig, of Carlisle. Also surviving are his six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and sister, Sandy and husband, Bob Katyl, of Shavertown.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his two brothers, Richard and Donald Miller.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home, Inc., Pittston Twp.

At Ken's request, there will be no services.

