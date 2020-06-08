WEST SCRANTON — Kenneth "Kenny" Portalatin, 56, of West Scranton, died June 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Maro) Portalatin. Blessing service 10 a.m. Thursday in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with burial to follow at the Cathedral Cemetery. Relatives and friends may pay their respects on 5 to 7 p.m.Wednesday at the funeral home.