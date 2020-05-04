Formerly of West Nanticoke and Chadwicks, N.Y., Ken passed away on April 16, 2020, a day after his 89th birthday. He was a resident of Chadwicks for 51 years before relocating downstate in 2018 to be near his daughter. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Jacqueline, for 64 years until she passed away in 2017. Moving nine times as he was growing up, his adult life took him far beyond his humble beginnings in coal mining towns of Luzerne County. The day after high school graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and proudly served during the Korean War as a radio operator with the 605th TCS monitoring enemy planes in order to protect American troops. Sometimes that meant setting up a 50-foot radio tower near enemy lines and working alone during the night shift. After the service, his wife Jackie saw an ad in the paper about General Electric looking to hire electronic repairman. He drove to Upstate New York, handed them his resume and was hired on the spot. Ken began a successful 37-year career with GE Aerospace Division and was especially proud of his small part with the Apollo program, among other recognized work accomplishments. He enjoyed family activities with his "4 girls" like fishing, hiking, canoeing in a handmade canoe, as well as exploring wherever they lived in order to learn about the area. He felt there were always teachable moments for family and strangers alike. When his daughters were in softball, he agreed to be the coach so their team wouldn't be disbanded. After his heart attack at age 49, he quit smoking cold turkey and started his own cardiac rehab of walking, getting up to six miles and ready for hiking with his wife on their camping trips. Known for speaking his mind, tough love, corny sense of humor and uncanny "MacGyver" skills, he enjoyed woodworking, genealogy and tying fishing flies. He is survived by his sister, Astrid; three daughters, Joyce (New York), Elaine (Idaho), Terry (Colorado); four grandsons and two great-grandsons. The family is eternally grateful for the companionship and compassion he received at Sunrise of New City.



