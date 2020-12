TAYLOR — Kerie Mecca, 32, of Taylor and an Old Forge native, died Nov. 30, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge. Those attending are asked to go directly to church. Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday between 2 and 4 p.m. at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.