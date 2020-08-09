1/1
Kerry Collins
1974 - 2020
MOOSIC — Kerry Collins, 46, of Moosic, passed away on Aug. 7, 2020, at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Kingston, March 5, 1974, and was the daughter of Barbara (Memory) Loftus and Timothy Loftus Jr.

Kerry attended Pittston Area Schools. She, along with her husband, was the owner and operator of SKC Parts Delivery Service, serving the state of Pennsylvania and New York. Kerry was fan of Oklahoma Sooners football, the San Francisco 49ers and a diehard NY Rangers hockey fan, that enjoyed traveling to several hockey arenas in the USA. Most of all Kerry enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 21 years, Sean Collins; her brothers, Kevin Loftus, of Florida, and Robert Loftus, of Pittston. She is also survived by her grandmother, Ann Haas; her godmother, Linda Jadus; nieces; nephews; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law and her beloved cat, "Ranger."

Kerry is preceded in death by her aunts, who were very instrumental in her life, Shirley Falkinburg, Audrey Neidermeyer and Cathy Lewis.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Aug. 12, 2020, at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with Fr. Phillip Sladicka of Queen Of The Apostles Parish Church, Avoca, officiating. Friends may call for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Aug. 11, 2020. If attending the service or visitation, please be mindful that masks are required at all times. Interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca.

Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
AUG
12
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
