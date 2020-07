HANOVER TWP. — Kerry Youngblood, 46, of Hanover Township, died July 9, 2020. Surviving is her husband, William Youngblood. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Robert Bellarmine Parish/St. Aloysius Church, 143 W. Division St., Wilkes-Barre. Social distancing and masks are required. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.