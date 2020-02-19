WARNERS, N.Y. — After a heroic struggle with a rare genetic disease, Kevin Bond Jr., 27, of Warners, New York, passed away at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y. on Feb. 16, 2020. He was admitted to the hospital to await a liver transplant.

A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Hugh B. Hughes and Son Funeral Home, in Forty Fort.

Kevin was born in Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 29, 1992, and graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School. He then went on to attend Georgetown University, receiving a bachelor of arts degree in English, having earned both academic and football scholarships. Kevin worked at Bankers Health Care Group in Syracuse, N.Y., and dedicated his life to supporting, mentoring and inspiring all who knew him. He wrote regularly for the pop culture website Full Circle Cinema, posting this note of wisdom shortly before his passing: https://fullcirclecinema.com/2020/01/22/no-power-greater-responsibility-finding-the-hero-within/.

He is survived by his parents, Birgit and Kevin Bond, of Warners, N.Y.; his sisters, Kayla Bond, of Camillus, N.Y., Jamie Bechtel, of Mountain Top, and Morgan Bartel, of Corpus Christi, Texas; his grandmother, Theresa Norczyk, of Camillus, N.Y.; as well as an extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who cherished him.

He was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather, Stanley Norczyk, as well as his grandmother, Ruth Guillory.

Kevin will be remembered for his unwavering kindness, indomitable will, and an absolute belief that we can all make a difference in the world.

If you are an organ donor, thank you! If not, please consider becoming an organ donor in Kevin's honor. Information for Pennsylvania and New York below: dmv.pa.gov/Driver-Services/Driver-Information/Pages/Organ-Donation.aspx and dmv.ny.gov/more-info/register-become-organ-eye-or-tissue-donor.