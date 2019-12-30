ASHLEY — Kevin Goyne, 45, of Ashley, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of Joseph and Carol Colleran Goyne of Hanover Township. Kevin was a 1991 graduate of Hanover Area High School and he was a member of the 1990 State Football Championship Team.

Kevin was employed as the logistics supervisor for Mountain Productions Inc.

Kevin was a devoted father, son, brother and uncle. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Kevin is survived by his daughter and love of his life, Angelina, and by his brother, Joseph Goyne and his fiancée, Lori Kearney, of Main Township, and by his sister, Justine Goyne, of Sugar Notch. He is also survived by his nephew and nieces, Kyle, Heather, Gina, Shaylen and Sabrea; great-nephews and niece, Cole, Cade and Catrina; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved dog, Annie.

A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Kevin's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.