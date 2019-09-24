LAFLIN — Kevin K. Kishel, 52, of Laflin, died on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, peacefully in the company of his fiancée, Michelle L. Guarneri. He was born in Hughestown on Jan. 24, 1967, and was the son of Henry (Hank) Kishel and the late Johanna Granahan Kishel.

Kevin was a Class of 1984 graduate of Pittston Area High School and a graduate of Wilkes University. He was employed as a quality specialist at Becton Dickinson in Franklin Lakes, N.J., for the last 25 years. Kevin enjoyed music, playing guitar and was an avid fan of the rock band, Rush. Kevin was a big fan of baseball and supported the Philadelphia Phillies. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed most the time he spent with his fiancée and their dog, Lucky, particularly at their home in Palm Bay, Fla.

In addition to his mother, Johanna, he was preceded in death by his beloved pets, Mugsy, Emma and Rufus.

Surviving, in addition to his father and his fiancée, Michelle, are his brother, Ron Kishel and his wife, Marie; as well as nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502, or to Labrador Rescue of the LRCP Inc., P.O. Box 1814, Annandale, VA 22003.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, in St. Maria Goretti Parish Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, with Father James J. Walsh officiating. Friends may call for visitation from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

