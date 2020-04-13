KINGSTON — Kimberly Albanese, age 38, of Kingston, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at home. Her husband is Eric Albanese.
Born in Paterson, N.J., she is the daughter of Cheryl Holterhoff Albanese, of Kingston, and the late Joseph Albanese. She had worked as a certified nurse assistant. Kimberly is also survived by two sons: Carter and Lincoln, at home; two sisters, Katie Makowski and Kerry Smith; a brother, Joseph; her maternal grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. At this time no services are planned.
Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.