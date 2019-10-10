Kora Lynn and Sophia Marie Fieno, twin infant daughters of Peter and Kathryn Powell Fieno, of Newtown section, Hanover Township, were stillborn early Tuesday morning, Oct. 8, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Surviving, besides their parents, are a brother, Joshua Fieno and wife Casey and their sons, Kaiden and Parker; maternal grandparents, Louis and Catherine Powell, of Hanover Township; paternal grandmother, Patricia Collins, of Elmira, N.Y.; maternal great-grandmother, Cora Zdipko, of Hanover Township; maternal aunt, Christine Gallagher and husband Aaron; paternal aunts, Kathleen Fieno and Lisa Fieno; an uncle, Christopher Fieno and wife Keri; as well as seven cousins.

They were preceded in death by their paternal grandfather, Angelo Fieno; great-grandmother, Ruth Collins; and maternal great-grandparents, Thomas Zdipko and Lewis and Mary Powell.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (today) in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township, with the Rev. J. Duane Gavitt, pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Wilkes-Barre, officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.

To leave and expression of sympathy, please visit our funeral home website at www.dinellifuneralhome.com.