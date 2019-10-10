Kora Lynn and Sophia Marie Fieno

Service Information
Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA
18634
(570)-735-5370
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Hanover Township, PA
View Map
Obituary
Kora Lynn and Sophia Marie Fieno, twin infant daughters of Peter and Kathryn Powell Fieno, of Newtown section, Hanover Township, were stillborn early Tuesday morning, Oct. 8, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Surviving, besides their parents, are a brother, Joshua Fieno and wife Casey and their sons, Kaiden and Parker; maternal grandparents, Louis and Catherine Powell, of Hanover Township; paternal grandmother, Patricia Collins, of Elmira, N.Y.; maternal great-grandmother, Cora Zdipko, of Hanover Township; maternal aunt, Christine Gallagher and husband Aaron; paternal aunts, Kathleen Fieno and Lisa Fieno; an uncle, Christopher Fieno and wife Keri; as well as seven cousins.

They were preceded in death by their paternal grandfather, Angelo Fieno; great-grandmother, Ruth Collins; and maternal great-grandparents, Thomas Zdipko and Lewis and Mary Powell.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (today) in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township, with the Rev. J. Duane Gavitt, pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Wilkes-Barre, officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.

Published in Times Leader from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
