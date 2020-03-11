Kyrie Shakeem White was called home unexpectedly on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the tender age of 8 weeks old.

Although here only a short time, his little personality was larger than life and touched the hearts and souls of many. When he was awake, he let you know he was listening to you with his big, beautiful brown eyes.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Milton and Barbara Blair.

He is survived by his loving parents, Aqueelah Bilal and Floyd White, and big sister, Sarae'u Bilal. Also surviving are maternal grandparents, Estelle Fortune and Michael Brown; paternal grandparents, Natalie White and Rhonda Robb; paternal great-grandparents, Peter and Claire White, as well as numerous aunts, uncle and cousins.

The family will receive friends and relatives 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, visit Kyrie's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.