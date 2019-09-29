SARASOTA, Fla. — On the afternoon of Sept. 16, 2019, La Verna Patricia Romanchick, 81, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Harveys Lake, passed away at 1 p.m. at Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, Fla.

La Verna was married to the late Michael Romanchick Sr. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Michael Romanchick.

La Verna was born and raised in Harveys Lake, where she was a life resident until retiring six years ago to Sarasota, Fla., to live with her eldest daughter, Patty.

She was a devoted and loving mother. She was a housewife and after the kids grew up, she worked for Offset Paperback for 27 years.

She was an avid book reader, and loved the outdoors and doing yard work in her free time. Puzzles were also one of her favorite things to do, as well as swimming and walking. She loved a good joke and laughter; she had a great sense of humor. She will be missed.

Surviving are her children, son Theodore Sult and wife Suzanne, of Dallastown; daughters La Verna Patricia "Patty" Ketchum and husband Michael, and Michele Gerber and husband Jim, all of Sarasota, Fla.; and son James Romanchick, of Hunlock Creek; and grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, all of Pennsylvania, and one brother, of Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations in La Verna's name may be made to any of the donor's choice.