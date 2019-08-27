DALLAS — LaBerta Mae Merithew passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

She was born in Dallas on Feb. 8, 1930, to the late Monroe and Leona Frey Shultz.

LaBerta was a graduate of Dallas High School, Class of 1948.

She lived most of her life in the Fernbrook section of Dallas at 33 Poplar St. before retiring to St. Petersburg, Fla.

LaBerta worked in numerous factories throughout Wyoming Valley and retired from Owen Illinois Pittston after 25 years of service.

LaBerta married Lyle W. Merithew on Feb. 11, 1951, and remained happily married to Lyle until his death in 2008.

She really enjoyed all of her family and spent many hours with them at family reunions and celebrations. Her favorite sport was baseball and she always watched Little Leaguers, especially the Little League World Series. LaBerta was a wonderful, dedicated mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved her four boys with all her heart and if you were fortunate enough to have known her, you knew she was an awesome woman. If you never knew mom, you missed out on someone very special. "Mean what you say, say what you mean." That was Mom! God's speed mother and thank you. We love you. See you later. Your loving Sons.

LaBerta is survived by her four sons, David L. Merithew and wife Marian, Robert A. Merithew and wife Nancy, Richard L. Merithew and wife Holly, and Donald W. Merithew and wife Jamel; grandchildren Brandi Mae, Jennifer, Janet, Christopher and Kimberly; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Shavertown United Methodist Church, 163 N. Pioneer Ave., Shavertown. The Rev. Robin L. Baer will officiate. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.