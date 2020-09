Or Copy this URL to Share

MOUNTAIN TOP — Lael Siobhan Swank, 49, of Mountain Top, died March 14, 2020. Graveside funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Albert's Cemetery, Mountain Top. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top.



