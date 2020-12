Or Copy this URL to Share

Larry Amdur, lifelong Wyoming Valley resident, died Nov. 28, 2020. Due to COVID, a private graveside funeral service was held in Temple B'nai B'rith Cemetery, Hanover Township. Arrangements by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., Wilkes-Barre.



