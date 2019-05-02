BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — We are saddened that our dear husband, father and grandfather, Larry D. Rifkin, 72, of Boynton Beach, Fla., and formerly of Key Biscayne, Fla., and Kingston, tragically passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

He was born to Harry and Anne Mardo Rifkin on Aug. 1, 1946, in Scranton. He had one younger brother, Myron Barry "Mickey" Rifkin, who passed away at the age of two.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Ellen Hess Rifkin; his children, Dr. Stacey Rifkin Zenenberg and her husband, Dr. Robert Zenenberg, of Livingston, N.J., Brian Rifkin and his wife, Samantha France Rifkin, of New York, N.Y., and Benjamin Rifkin and his wife, Sarah Silverberg Rifkin, of Greenwood Village, Colo.; and the loves of his life, his five grandchildren: Haley Zenenberg, Harrison Zenenberg, Ella Rifkin, Leila Rifkin and Jackson Rifkin.

The funeral will be held at noon on Sunday, May 5, at the IJ Morris at Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, 9321 Memorial Park Rd., West Palm Beach, FL 33412.

Shiva will follow services until 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, until 9 p.m., and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, May 6, at the Rifkin home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Larry's memory to the Jewish National Fund or to the .