HUNLOCK CREEK — Larry Evans, 62, of Hunlock Creek, went to his eternal home with Jesus early Sunday morning, June 14, 2020, at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke, after battling early onset dementia (corticobasal degeneration) for several years. What a blessing to enter heaven on a Sunday morning, the Lord's day!

Larry was born on April 30, 1958, in Wilkes-Barre, son of the late William and Susan Zimmerman Evans. He was a 1976 graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre. Before retiring (because of his disability), he was employed by Gatorade/PepsiCo, Mountain Top, since 1994. Prior to that, he was employed by TOPPS, Duryea. He was a member of Back Mountain Harvest Assembly, Trucksville.

Besides his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his stillborn daughter, Eleana Joy, April 1993. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Denise Findora Evans. They just celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary on June 6. Larry and Denise had six wonderful children, Daniel Evans, of Livermore, Calif.; Brittany Evans, U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class, of San Diego, Calif.; Peter Evans, Jonathan Evans, Elissa Evans, and Sarah Evans, all of Hunlock Creek; daughter-in-law, Marielle Evans, of Livermore, Calif.; three beautiful grandchildren, Eleanor (Emmi) Evans and Theodore (Teddy) Evans, of Livermore, Calif.; and Jenova Evans, of Glen Lyon; brothers, William Evans, of Elmira, N.Y.; Stephen Evans, of Elmira, N.Y.; sister, Sue A. Kuchta, of Beckley, W.Va.; sisters-in-law, Anita Findora Punch, of Addison, Texas; Joann Evans, of Elmira, N.Y.; nieces and nephews, Christine Welch; Kathleen Laffoon, William Evans, Susan Kuchta, William Kuchta, Michael McCloe and Sean McCloe.

The most important thing that Larry did was accept Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He loved the Lord with all his heart and soul and was never ashamed to tell anyone about Jesus or pray for them. Larry (and his wife) were foster parents for many years. The Lord blessed them by placing five beautiful children in their home that they adopted. He never missed a sporting event that his children participated in and he was proud of all their achievements.

Larry was a hard-worker that always wanted to provide the best for his wife and children. He enjoyed taking his family to Cape May, N.J., and Walt Disney World, Florida. He served on the deacon board at Back Mountain Harvest Assembly, Trucksville, and First Assembly of God, Wilkes-Barre. He attended the Second Welsh Congregational Church, Wilkes-Barre, when he was a child.

Larry was a high-scoring basketball player for GAR Memorial High School. He was a PIAA basketball referee and a PIAA soccer referee. He was a basketball coach for Rolling Mill Hill, Crestwood, Berwick, Dallas, Upward Basketball, and local homeschooling leagues. He was past-president and coach for the Northwest Area Jets Mini Football. Larry was a part of the team that organized the early productions of the Gift Live Nativity at Back Mountain Harvest Assembly, Trucksville. He played several roles over the years, but the best one was when he played the angel Gabriel. Larry was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan and he was thrilled when they won the Superbowl in 2018.

The family would like to thank the staff at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their loving and compassionate care of Larry since last July. They not only cared immensely about Larry, but also his wife and children. The family would also like to thank Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Larry's name may be made to Back Mountain Harvest Assembly.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.

A Celebration of Life service and covered dish dinner at Back Mountain Harvest Assembly, Trucksville, will be held in July when COVID-19 restrictions are totally lifted and family and friends can safely travel to attend.

A private funeral will be held for the family on Saturday, with interment in Saint Mary's Church of the Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming.

Larry will be missed greatly by everyone that knew him. He was a great husband, dad, granddaddy beardface, brother, and friend.