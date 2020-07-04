WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Larry G. Pugh went to be with the good Lord on June 25, 2020. He was 84 years old.

Larry was born near Hunlock Creek on April 8, 1936, to parents James and Arlyne Pugh, now deceased. He was a graduate of Garrison Memorial High School, Shickshinny, and Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. He was retired from the Warner Robins Air Logistics Center, Robins Air Force Base, Warner Robins, Ga.

He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, Warner Robins, Ga., and he was active in community organizations.

Larry was predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years, Mary Craig Pugh, formerly of Hazelton.

He is survived by his two sons, Douglas James Pugh and his wife, Michelle, and Bradley John Pugh and his wife, Sharon; four grandchildren, Ryan Pugh and his wife, Caitie, Aaron Pugh, Matthew Pugh and his wife, Kelly, Kaitlyn (Pugh) Brown and her husband, Logan; great-grandchildren, Chloe Pugh, Owen Pugh and "Lady Bug" Pugh. He is also survived by his two brothers, Tom Pugh and his wife, Chris, and Lee Pugh and his wife, Barbara, all of Hunlock Creek. Larry dearly loved his family.

Heritage Memorial Funeral home, 701 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Visitation was held July 1, 2020. Funeral services and a celebration of his life will be at First United Methodist Church, 205 North Davis Drive, Warner Robins, Ga. 31093, were held on July 2, 2020. Larry was laid to rest next to Mary at Magnolia Park Cemetery immediately following the services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins, Ga. 31093, or to the Museum of Aviation Foundation, Education Department, P.O. Box 2469, Warner Robins, Ga. 31099.