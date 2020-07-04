1/1
Larry G. Pugh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Larry G. Pugh went to be with the good Lord on June 25, 2020. He was 84 years old.

Larry was born near Hunlock Creek on April 8, 1936, to parents James and Arlyne Pugh, now deceased. He was a graduate of Garrison Memorial High School, Shickshinny, and Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. He was retired from the Warner Robins Air Logistics Center, Robins Air Force Base, Warner Robins, Ga.

He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, Warner Robins, Ga., and he was active in community organizations.

Larry was predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years, Mary Craig Pugh, formerly of Hazelton.

He is survived by his two sons, Douglas James Pugh and his wife, Michelle, and Bradley John Pugh and his wife, Sharon; four grandchildren, Ryan Pugh and his wife, Caitie, Aaron Pugh, Matthew Pugh and his wife, Kelly, Kaitlyn (Pugh) Brown and her husband, Logan; great-grandchildren, Chloe Pugh, Owen Pugh and "Lady Bug" Pugh. He is also survived by his two brothers, Tom Pugh and his wife, Chris, and Lee Pugh and his wife, Barbara, all of Hunlock Creek. Larry dearly loved his family.

Heritage Memorial Funeral home, 701 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Visitation was held July 1, 2020. Funeral services and a celebration of his life will be at First United Methodist Church, 205 North Davis Drive, Warner Robins, Ga. 31093, were held on July 2, 2020. Larry was laid to rest next to Mary at Magnolia Park Cemetery immediately following the services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins, Ga. 31093, or to the Museum of Aviation Foundation, Education Department, P.O. Box 2469, Warner Robins, Ga. 31099.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Interment
Magnolia Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 329-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 4, 2020
Dad to loose such a good friend. He was every inch a gentleman and his presence will be missed. Prayers to his family.
Dick and Brenda Mahoney
Dick Mahoney
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved