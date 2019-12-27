MOUNTAIN TOP — Larry Hilenski Sr., 71, of Mountain Top, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was born Jan. 23, 1948, in Wilkes-Barre a son of the late Wallace and Stella Gizelbach Hilenski. He was a graduate of Crestwood High School and was employed for many years at CertainTeed Manufacturing, Mountain Top. He formerly owned Larry's Seafood in Mountain Top. Larry enjoyed hunting, saltwater fishing, painting scenery, cooking, leather working and blacksmithing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Enosh) Hilenski; son Paul Hilenski; brother David (Baldy) Hilenski.

Surviving are his children, Larry Hilenski Jr. and his wife, Carole, Duryea, Tina Petcaugh and her husband, Jack, Luzerne, Brian Hilenski and his wife, Sheila, Mountain Top, David Hilenski, Nanticoke; five grandsons, six granddaughters, two great-granddaughters; sisters Lorraine Peterson, Susan Eicher, Theresa Voitek; brother Mark Hilenski; sister-in-law Margaret Enosh, Swoyersville; his special friend, Jean; his cat and best friend, Miss Kitty; nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be held 9:30 a.m. Monday from the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home, 568 Bennett St., Luzerne. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

