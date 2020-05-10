Laura Ann (Kocher) Albert
Laura Ann Albert (Kocher) passed away suddenly at the tender age of 55 on Monday, May 4, 2020, after a long illness. She will be remembered as a loving, caring and overly generous person who felt that it was more important to help others than herself. A fervent cat lover, she will also be missed by her feline friends who were also so very important to her. A graduate of Bishop Hoban High School, she grew up in the Heights section of Wilkes-Barre and worked for a majority of her adult life with her father, George J. Albert, at her family's business, Bloomsburg Metal Company, in Wilkes-Barre. She is survived by her spouse, Robert Lee Kocher Jr., her soul mate, love of her life and partner. She is now at peace with her parents, George and Emily Albert, who predeceased her in life. There is no doubt that she has found solace, comfort and joy in once again being reunited with her parents whom she missed so very much. Her life touched and brought joy to so many people. She is also survived, and will be missed very much, by her brothers, Mark J. Albert, M.D. and Joseph G. Albert, Esquire; her sisters-in-law, Dawn B. Albert and Kimberly C. Albert; as well as by her numerous nieces and nephews, Whitney Albert, Marco Albert, Sagen Albert, Zachary Albert, Ethan Albert, Helena Albert, Joey Albert, CJ Lambert and Jesse Lambert. Included in the universe of those persons that her life beneficially impacted, she is also survived by her in-laws, Regina Olshefski, John Olshefski, Robert Lee Kocher Sr., Tracy Kocher, Jennifer Shires, Daniel Shires and Richard Olshefski. Because of the current difficult times there will be no memorial service. A memorial service will be scheduled by the family at a later date. For those that wish to donate any sums in her memory, the family encourages all such donations to be made to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Luzerne County in her memory. In that way her furry friends can still benefit from her life. And we are sure that that will make her smile in heaven! Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.

Published in Times Leader from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Fond memories growing up on the hill with Laura, Joann, Cathy...singing songs in her bedroom, swimming, tasting Lebanese food for the first time. What a great way to grow up. A beautiful picture of a beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Laura. Until we meet again. Sympathy to you all.
Janine (Henry) Krystofosky
May 10, 2020
very sad to learn of a kind soul passing..great loss to humanity
Cathy Morgan
May 9, 2020
Rest in peace my friend and prayers for your family .I will never forget the great times we had growing up on South St.Hill.
Molly Gentile
May 9, 2020
South St., 'The corner', Hoban homeroom, football games, riding around, parties in the woods....I will always hold on to those memories. RIP. Peace to your family
Jean Birmer-May
Friend
