PLAINS TWP. — Laura Spinosi Franchi of Plains Township died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Fernando and Mary Siena Spinosi. Mrs. Franchi was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School where she was the valedictorian. She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Township. She was employed by First Hospital in the medical records department.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Franchi Sr.; and her sister Nicolina Cinti.

She is survived by daughter Lisa Goble and husband Michael, Plains Township; son William Franchi Jr. and wife Kathleen, Yardley; and daughter Colleen Franchi, Plains Township; sister Marie Spinosi, Plains Township; sister in law Esther Demuzzio, Wilkes-Barre; grandsons Michael Goble Jr., Nicholas, Jacob and Chase Franchi; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be begin at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday from the Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service Corp., 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Township. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Arrangements are by Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home Inc., and online condolences can be made at www.ruaneandmudlock.com.