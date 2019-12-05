HUNLOCK CREEK — Laura Mae Reider Novakowski, 67, died peacefully on Dec. 5, 2019, at her home in Hunlock Creek.

Born April 9, 1952, Laura grew up in Shickshinny, the daughter of Raijeen Kenyon Wallen Reider and Paul Alvin Reider. She attended Miseracordia College, where she received a bachelor's of science degree in nursing; and Wilkes University, where she earned a master's degree in business. She lived in Hunlock Creek with her husband of 47 years, Edward Joseph Novakowski.

Laura's love language was acts of service. Her call to work was limitless and she did so with a joyful exuberance on her vision to help individuals and businesses unlock their potential for success. For 19 years Laura provided leadership and organizational development for individuals, communities, large healthcare systems, Fortune 500 companies and government agencies as the Founder and President of Positive Power Strategies.

Laura taught her friends and family the importance of finding joy through gratitude and that life is fulfilled through what we give to others in our words and our actions. She shared her energy and light with many people. Laura was thankful for her many friendships, business and social. Her friends and colleagues were a continuous source of inspiration and energy.

Laura's greatest delight was her family and her vibrant spirit lives on in her loving husband, Edward J. Novakowski of Hunlock Creek; her daughter, Karyn Novakowski; her son-in-law Matthew Tymchak; grandchildren Sylvie and Fennec Tymchak; her mother Raijeen Reider; sister Paula Horridge; her nephew Alan Horridge; and her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Novakowski. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Reider and father-in-law Edward Novakowski.

The family will receive visitation 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019. Both will be held at the Mayo Funeral Home, 77 N. Main St., Shickshinny.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Vincent de Paul's Soup Kitchen, Wilkes-Barre, PA and Ruth's Place, Wilkes-Barre, PA. For additional information, or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.