Laurence Lynn "Larry" Jewell
MOUNTAIN TOP — Laurence "Larry" Lynn Jewell, 79 of Mountain Top, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, with his loving wife and daughters by his side.

Born Jan. 25, 1941, in Petoskey, Michigan, he was the son of the late Lawrence F. and Ethel M. Trusty Jewell.

Larry was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, faithfully serving his country for approximately 12 years, including several tours in Vietnam. He attained the rank of Warrant Officer. He truly believed "Once a Marine, always a Marine." He was a Third Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Nanticoke. Larry was a faithful friend of Dr. Bob for over 35 yrs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Douglas L. Jewell and Kenneth A. Jewell, and sister Edythe M. Jefferies.

Surviving are his devoted wife of 23 years, Martha Stoeckler Jewell; son, Cory L. Jewell, Nanticoke; daughters, Chandra A. Breese, of Hanover Township, Caprice J. (Matt) Pesta, of Swoyersville; grandsons, Luke M. and Jared R. Pesta, of Swoyersville; Barbara Jewell, of Nanticoke, mother of his children; brothers, Charles Lonnie (Kathie) Jewell, of Indian River, Mich., Rollins J.F.(Cheryl) Jewell, of Mancelona, Mich.; sister, Donna Mae (Jim) Jackimowicz, of Marquette, Mich.; numerous nieces and nephews; and best friends, Matt and Fritz.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no calling hours or service. Final resting place will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Petoskey, Mich.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial donations may be made in Larry's name to Mountain Top Area Comm. Ambulance Assn., P.O. Box 63, Mountain Top, PA 18707, Mountain Top Hose Co. #1, P.O. Box 163, 14 Woodlawn Ave., Mountain Top, PA 18707, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 35 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements by McCune Funeral Services Inc., Mountain Top.

The family wishes to sincerely thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for the care and compassion they gave to Larry, especially Dr. Martino and Dr. O'Boyle.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
