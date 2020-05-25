LaVerne A. Crisler
ALDEN — LaVerne A. Crisler, 84, of Pine Street, Alden, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020.She was born on Aug. 16, 1935, a lifetime resident of Alden, Newport Township.LaVerne was a member of the St. Faustina Kowalska Roman Catholic Parish. She enjoyed trips with her husband, polka dancing, was a master gardener and seamstress and loved home improvement projects. She also enjoyed fishing, picking mushrooms, loved canning her own vegetables, and shopping with her sisters.She graduated from Newport High School and was secretary to the Nanticoke District Magistrate for many years before becoming a Merchandise Representative servicing stores throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.She was preceded in death by parents, Mr. Andrew Frankiewicz and Mrs. Rose T. (Shum) Frankiewicz; and sister, Eleanor Ann Wodaski.Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Paul F. Crisler; sisters, Emily (Frankiewicz )Feeley, Mountain Top, Norma (Frankiewicz) Roche, Mountain Top; children, Christopher Crisler and wife Rose, of Ashley, Colleen (Crisler) Thomas and husband George, of Alden; grandchildren, Jack, Christopher, Collin, Cailin and Ian; great-grandchildren, Olivia, P.J., Greyson and Harper.Due to current restrictions, private services will be held. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Sheatown. Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, Nanticoke. To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Leader from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
May 24, 2020
condolences ...
Peter Kwastavich
May 24, 2020
Dear Colleen and Family,

My sympathies for the passing of your mother. May she Rest In Peace.

Maryjo Youngblood
May 24, 2020
Ronald Torrick
