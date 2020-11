WHITE HAVEN — Lawrence DeCandia, of White Haven, died Nov. 7, 2020. Funeral service will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from the Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven, with a Mass of Christian of Christian Burial in St. Patrick's Church, White Haven. Friends are invited to join the family from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday for a visitation at the funeral home.