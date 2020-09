PLAINS — Lawrence Duane Rome, 78, of Plains, died Sept. 21, 2020. Surviving is his wife, Judy Rome. Family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday in the former St. Anthony of Padua Church, now Parish of St. Barbara, 28 Memorial St., Exeter, following CDC guidelines of wearing a face covering and maintaining social distance. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, Pittston.