McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Church
226 S. Washington St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Church,
226 S. Washington St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Resources
Lawrence Joseph (Larry) Halter


1940 - 2020
Lawrence Joseph (Larry) Halter Obituary

TORONTO — Lawrence Joseph (Larry) Halter, 79, of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, previously of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, Jan. 9, 2020, at Scarborough General Hospital, following a brief illness. Born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 26, 1940, he was the son of the late Lawrence J. and Alice A. (Proeller) Halter.

Larry graduated from James M. Coughlin High School in 1958 and served in the 109th Army Reserve. He worked for many years in the family business, Halter Trucking and Moving, before moving to Toronto to pursue a professional career in commercials, both on television and print media, as well as performing as an extra in films and television. While he resided in Wilkes-Barre, he was an active member of the Little Theatre, Wilkes-Barre.

Larry was a great friend to many and was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need. He will be greatly missed by his longtime companion, Genevieve Liguckarte; sisters, Alice and Jerry Bonner, of Daytona Beach, Fla., formerly of Mountain Top; Mary Jo and fiancé, Michael Muscio and Maggie and Richard Di'Staulo, of Denville, N.J.; and Cathy and Jim Hilsher, of Kingston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Shavertown. Relatives and friends may call at St. Nicholas Church from 10 a.m. until time of the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the /, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or on line at .

Memories and condolence may be shared with Larry's family at www.celebratehislife.com.

Published in Times Leader from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
