WILKES-BARRE — Well-known and respected Wilkes-Barre dentist, Lawrence T. Istvan, D.D.S., died Aug. 25, 2020. Friends are invited to the family for graveside committal services 11 a.m. Saturday in Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, 1594 S. Main St., Hanover Township. Those attending should assemble by 10:30 a.m. in the parking area of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Home, 625 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.