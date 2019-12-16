Leah V. Prizzi Onorati passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Leah was born in Pittston on Jan. 16, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Valentino and Libera (Deliquanti) Prizzi.

She was a graduate of Pittston Area High School, Scranton Beauty Academy and Linda Brooks Charm School.

Leah worked for the Hazleton Area School District in the Special Education and Career Center departments for many years. She was also a home health care provider.

She had an incredible ability to care for others and made sure they knew they were loved. She had a joyful laugh and everyone that knew her enjoyed being in her company, because she truly enjoyed all of those she touched. Leah and her husband Ronnie recently celebrated their marriage of 54 years of which they have fond memories of traveling. He lovingly took care of Leah during her long-term illness. Her foremost enjoyment in life was spending time with her daughter. Over the last year, every time she kissed her daughter goodbye, Michelle would say, "I love you, Mom," She would look at her and say, "I love you, more, you know that." And she was right. Michelle did know that. In the end what an incredible gift a mother can give to her daughter. Leah also enjoyed her beloved dog Buddy, who preceded her in death.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death on Jan. 27, 1998, by her sister, Peggy Micheliana Licitra, of Sebastian, Fla.

Surviving are her husband, Ronald D. Onorati; daughter, Michelle L. Onorati, of Downingtown; brother, Charles Insalaco, of Pomona Park, Fla.; brother-in- law, Mario Licitra, of Sebastian, Fla.; sisters, Josephine Prizzi Darbenzio, of Exeter, Lucy Prizzi Butera, Mrs. Baldo (Angeline Prizzi) Cencetti, of Pittston; sister-in-law, Mary Louise Onorati Radick, of Hazleton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family extends a thank you to the Pavilion at Saint Lukes Village and to Dr. Philip Benyo for their extensive care and support.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Most Precious Blood Church, 131 E. Fourth St., Hazleton. Those attending may visit the family prior to the Mass at 9 a.m. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements made by Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, PA 18201.

Expressions of sympathy may take form of contributions of one's choice.