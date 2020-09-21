STILLWATER — Leandra A. (Kotch) Lechleitner, age 75, of 468 Bonnieville Road, Stillwater, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where she was a patient.

Born in Nanticoke on Oct. 29, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Adelia (Plesnevicz) Kotch. She grew up in Mocanaqua and was a 1962 graduate of the former Newport High School.

Leandra was last employed at the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections at SCI Dallas, where she was the institution's phone operator and later transferred to mail inspector at the time she retired in 2007 after 15 years employment.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Anyone that knew Leann knew that she was a unique person.

Leandra was an excellent cook, baker and gardener. One of her biggest joys was cooking for her family and we appreciated every meal she ever made. She enjoyed golfing and doing crossword puzzles.

She fought fiercely and gave it everything she had.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Larry Kotch and Louis Kotch.

Leandra is survived by husband, Ronald G. Lechleitner, and together they would have observed their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 9, 2020; two sons: Tony Cresci, and his wife Justine, of Harveys Lake; Dominick Cresci, of Austin, Texas; a daughter, Brandi Lee Lechleitner, of Pittston; three granddaughters: Abby Cresci, Casey Cresci and Baily Cresci; four siblings: Joanne Jendrasek, of Glen Lyon; Annette Knorowski, of Mocanaqua; Robert Kotch, of Mocanaqua; Suzanne, wife of Donald Buck, of Millsboro, Del.; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

At her request there will be no funeral services or viewing.

Friends may remember Leann with a contribution to the Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Dean W. Kriner Inc. Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benton.

Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at: www.krinerfuneralhomes.com.