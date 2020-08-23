MOUNTAIN TOP — Lee Emerson Wetzel, 85, of Mountain Top, passed away on Aug. 22, 2020, at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top, from complications of Parkinson's Disease and dementia.

Lee was predeceased by his wife, Shirley (Peters) Wetzel, who passed away on Feb. 11, 2020. Lee and Shirley were married for 63 years.

Lee was the son of the late Willard and Lula (Mull) Wetzel. He was also predeceased by his sister, Shirlie (Wetzel) Felton, and niece, Debra L. Felton.

Lee is survived by his sons, Keith D. (Kathleen) Wetzel, of Shillington, and Kerry L. Wetzel of Malvern, and two grandchildren, Christopher A. Wetzel, of Chicago, Ill., and Megan E. Wetzel, of Conshohocken.

Lee was born in Selinsgrove on Aug. 2, 1935. His family moved to Philadelphia in 1945 and Lee graduated from Roxborough High School in 1953. He immediately went to work for Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania and made the phone company his career. Lee and Shirley moved to Mountain Top in 1981 when he transferred to the Wilkes-Barre office. When Lee retired in 1985, he became an accomplished woodworker and enjoyed attending Civil War roundtables in the Wilkes-Barre and Sunbury areas. He and Shirley were active members of Christ United Methodist Church in Mountain Top.

The family is grateful to the staff of Smith Health Care for the compassionate care provided to Lee during the last years of his life.

A celebration of life service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church in Mountain Top at a date to be determined. Interment will be at St. Thomas Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Mills, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lee's memory to Christ United Methodist Church, 175 S. Main Road, Mountain Top, PA 18707.

Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.