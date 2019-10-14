TUNKHANNOCK — Leland J. Cook, 66, of Tunkhannock, died Oct. 11, 2019.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 18, 1953, he was preceded in death by his father, Donald L. Cook, and survived by his mother, Leona Traver Cook.

He was a hardworking man, working for American Asphalt for over 40 years until finally retiring. He still worked part-time for Gays True Value to keep himself busy and he loved it. He also loved the outdoors, especially hunting. He was always chasing that buck. Above all he cherished spending time with his children and granddaughter. He will surely be missed.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Justin Cook; daughter, Leanne Landsiedel and husband Eric; brother, Donnie Cook and wife Tina; sister, Cindy Lou Sutton and husband Bryce; granddaughter, Lily Landsiedel; and nephews, Tom and Randy Severcool, and Donnie Cook and wife Melissa.

Family and friends are invited to attend Leland's celebration of life service which will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, with Pastor Rick Womer presiding. A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657 on Thursday. Interment will be held at a later date in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Leland's name to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

