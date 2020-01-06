FAIRMOUNT TWP. — Lena (Brader) Kishbaugh, 95, of Fairmount Township, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Nina and Harold Saxe Sr.

Born April 3, 1924, in Town Line (Union Township), she was a daughter of the late Clifford and Maude (Vosler) Brader. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sofaroes D. Kishbaugh, on May 6, 1963.

Mrs. Kishbaugh attended schools in Union Township and had been employed by the former Country Cousin Shoe Factory in Mocanaqua.

She was of the United Methodist faith and was a member of the Town Hill Over Fifty Club.

Mrs. Kishbaugh enjoyed being a homemaker and was well known for her cooking and baking.

Surviving are her two daughters: Pat A. Saxe and her husband, James Sr., of Sweet Valley; Nina E. Saxe and her husband, Harold Sr., of Sweet Valley; three grandchildren: James E. Saxe Jr., Harold L. Saxe Jr. and Amy M. Mordan; her four great-grandchildren: Kameitri LeAhn Saxe, Sequoia Sioux Saxe, Harold L. Saxe III and Ariana Michelle Taylor as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was the last member of her immediate family and along with her parents and husband was preceded in death by the following siblings: Ellis "Tom" Brader, her twin sister, Laura Church, Nina Ferrey, Mary Bower, Eva Cohick, Freda Sorber, Betty Cope, Lawrence Brader and Verncil Brader.

The family would like to thank everyone that assisted with Lena's care over the past several years.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the McMichael Funeral Home, 4394 Red Rock Road, Benton (State Route 487) with Pastor Raymond Purdy officiating. Burial will be in the Mossville Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 at McMichael's.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the , 1704 Warren Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701. For online condolences or for additional information, please visit our website: www.mcmichaelfuneralhome.co.