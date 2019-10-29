Leo C. Henry (1935 - 2019)
Maher-Collins Funeral Home
360 North Maple Avenue
Kingston, PA
18704
(570)-287-6813
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Maher-Collins Funeral Home
Kingston, PA
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:15 AM
Maher-Collins Funeral Home
360 N. Maple Avenue
Kingston, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew’s Church
Obituary
WILKES-BARRE — Leo C. Henry, 84, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Manor Care, Kingston.

Leo was born Sept. 3, 1935, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Leo J. Henry and Margaret Foy Henry. A graduate of The Baltimore School for the Deaf and the Philadelphia School for the Deaf, he retired from the U.S. Postal Service after many years of service.

Mr. Henry was a former resident of Forrest Street in Wilkes-Barre, an active member of St. Andrew's Parish (formerly St. Patrick's Church) where he served as a Eucharistic minister and past president of the Wilkes-Barre Society of the Deaf Inc.

Surviving are his wife, Dorothy, of Wilkes-Barre; brother Paul J. Henry, DDS, and his wife, Kathy, of Wilkes-Barre; children Leo, Mark, Patrick and Dorothy; 11 grandchildren (one grandchild, Keith Kocher, preceded Leo in death); and 14 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday from Maher-Collins Funeral Home, 360 N. Maple Ave., Kingston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew's Church. Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Maher-Collins Funeral Home, Kingston.

The family request that memorial contributions be made to St. Andrew Church, 216 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Condolences can be sent to www.mahercollins.com.
Published in Times Leader from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
